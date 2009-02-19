Love the Job You Have

The downward slide of the recession is not only changing the job market but also people’s attitudes about their jobs. You can summarize the shift in thinking with the song title of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit, “Love the One You’re With.”

You may not have your dream job; but if you’ve got a job right now, make the most of it.

Satisfaction Gets a Boost

Job satisfaction actually rose during the first year of the recession, according to an annual Yahoo! HotJobs survey. In December 38% of respondents said they were “very satisfied” with their jobs, compared with 28% in December 2007.

“For many people, the deepening recession and ever-present threat of losing their jobs means modified expectations and requirements for job satisfaction,” says Liz Bywater, executive coach and president of Bywater Consulting Group. “Most people are just glad to have a job. They may be working longer hours, they may be picking up additional responsibilities as other jobs are cut, or they may not care for their coworkers or boss. Still, they’re employed. In today’s environment, that’s a huge plus.”

Author and career coach Hallie Crawford agrees, saying that workers are looking on the bright side. “Because it’s not a good time to look for another job, they are forced to be more positive and optimistic about theirs in order to maintain their sanity in a way. If they’re unhappy there but have to stay, they might as well make the best of it.”

Making the Most of Your Lot