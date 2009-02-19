Starbucks Instant Coffee: Our Be-All, End-All Taste Test

Most coffee-drinkers – at least the ones I know – don’t want their pick-me-ups in packet form, especially when Starbucks (or Caribou or Peet’s or Coffee Bean or Seattle’s Best) is right around the corner. But that didn’t stop America’s largest coffee chain from launching VIA Ready Brew, a new line of instant – excuse me, “soluable” – coffee that hits U.S. stores March 3.

The brew comes in two flavors, Colombia and Italian Roast. It’s also packaged with typical Starbucks panache: On the back of each three-serving pouch ($2.95), a quote reads, “Never be without great coffee.”

Presumably, this mantra references VIA’s portability. Each one-serving packet is roughly the size of an old-school pink eraser, and each 3”-by-5” pouch easily slips into your purse or pocket.

But it also begs a venti-sized question: Is VIA, in fact, great coffee?

THE TEST

At a Feb. 17 promotional event in New York City, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz dismissed the skeptics. “This is not the instant coffee your mothers and grandmothers drank,” he said, claiming that VIA would “surprise and delight” his customers. Perhaps. But Fast Company wanted proof.

So I gathered two more coffee samples and devised a blind taste test. And within minutes, our staff’s 10 biggest java junkies were sipping from four rows of unmarked cups: Medaglia D’Oro instant coffee ($4.49, 2oz); Starbucks fresh-brewed, store-bought original blend ($1.75, 12oz); Starbucks VIA Colombia ($2.95, 0.35oz); and Starbucks VIA Italian Roast ($2.95, 0.35oz).