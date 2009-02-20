Can Citizen Action Stop Climate Change?

Next week, 10,000 students and youth will converge on the Capitol for a massive lobby day to demand action on climate change and green jobs.

On March 2, thousands of people have pledged to commit nonviolent civil disobedience at the Capitol Power Plant, a heavy bit of symbolic machinery that burns dirty coal to provide electricity to Congress.

Dr. James Hansen, the most prominent scientific voice on global warming, and Al Gore have both endorsed direct action on climate change.

And this week, 96% of MoveOn.org members have voted “Build a green economy, stop climate change,” as one of their top causes for 2009, with a $3 million campaign and triple the current number of community organizers coast to coast.

President Obama made clear in his inaugural address that he sees global warming as a top priority. Unfortunately, most Americans don’t agree with the president or the activists: Global warming has slipped to the bottom of a long list of policy priorities in recent polling, as the economy dominates people’s worries; and the percentage who believe that the damage is caused by human activity has actually slipped compared to a couple of years ago.

As Obama’s first month in office draws to a close, there has already been progress, but it’s been mixed. The stimulus package contained $30 billion in direct spending, and $20 billion in tax incentives for renewables, batteries, efficiency and smart grids. The EPA plans to regulate greenhouse gases as a pollutant, reversing a Bush Administration decision, but this is widely seen as a stopgap until further Congressional action can be taken. As for the Congress, Senator Barbara Boxer has issued a set of principles for a new climate change bill, clearly favoring cap-and-trade over other approaches like a carbon tax, and leaving out any hard targets. The Washington Post said in an op-ed: “Senator Boxer is open to everything–except what might work best.”