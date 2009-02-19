Go Team, Go! Be Fans of Your Leaders

Last week, a number of regional leaders were in our corporate office for a meeting. I just happened to be walking by when they were getting a tour, and it was like a family reunion. I’ve done some kind of work with all of them, and the ones who I hadn’t met with face-to-face were just as eager to shake my hand as I was theirs.
See, I’m a big fan of these leaders. If I had pom-poms, I would probably even do a cheer.
Not to say business is like sports, but when things are rough, you kind of have to treat it that way. I love sports, and we’ve all been there: Our home team is struggling, yet we still don our proud colors and scream until we’re blue in the face.
We should be doing that with leaders. Whether they’re the rookie or the veteran, right now, all leaders have a job to do, and for many it’s to pull companies up by the boot straps to get over the economic hurdle.
They may do a great job or totally screw everyone. But leave it to the coach (leader’s boss, CEO, etc.) and management team (the board) to handle that. The best that you can do right now is put on your team’s colors and show up ready to rock.
wiki-How gives some good advice on being a fan, and I’ve adjusted it a bit for the workplace:
1. Decide on your team: This could be your immediate boss, the regional leaders, or the executive team. Know why you’ve chosen this team, as well. Did you work on a special project? Could there be mentoring opportunity there? Knowing why will be just as important as who.
2. Do your homework: You don’t need to know every stat in the book, but do some research. Read articles leaders might have published, find out where they went to school, what teams they root for, etc.
3. Join a fan club: Now there may not actually exist a group on Facebook for East Region Leader Fans, but you can find others within your organization who are fans also. Share articles and info with each other, keep informed of the goings on with your team.
4. Attend an event: You may never meet these people in person, but participate in the things they do. Volunteer for committees or projects, send congrats if they’re in order, send them tweets online, and continue to show support.
If you become a fan of your leaders, ten-to-one, they’ll become a fan of you. Have you ever heard a pitcher say he hates his fans? You’re more likely to hear players dedicate accomplishments to the fans. They couldn’t do it without you.
