Go Team, Go! Be Fans of Your Leaders

Last week, a number of regional leaders were in our corporate office for a meeting. I just happened to be walking by when they were getting a tour, and it was like a family reunion. I’ve done some kind of work with all of them, and the ones who I hadn’t met with face-to-face were just as eager to shake my hand as I was theirs.

See, I’m a big fan of these leaders. If I had pom-poms, I would probably even do a cheer.

Not to say business is like sports, but when things are rough, you kind of have to treat it that way. I love sports, and we’ve all been there: Our home team is struggling, yet we still don our proud colors and scream until we’re blue in the face.

We should be doing that with leaders. Whether they’re the rookie or the veteran, right now, all leaders have a job to do, and for many it’s to pull companies up by the boot straps to get over the economic hurdle.

They may do a great job or totally screw everyone. But leave it to the coach (leader’s boss, CEO, etc.) and management team (the board) to handle that. The best that you can do right now is put on your team’s colors and show up ready to rock.

wiki-How gives some good advice on being a fan, and I’ve adjusted it a bit for the workplace: