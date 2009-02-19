No Corporate Prima Donnas Allowed!

Corporate Prima Donna : a manager/executive who is arrogant, difficult to work with, not a team player, manipulative, privileged, demanding, unreasonable, and with a high opinion of themselves not shared by others.

Acco Brands’ (an office products supplier that laid off 500 employees last year) decided to cut its 2000 employees’ wages by 47% rather than layoff additional employees. While such a drastic move defies conventional wisdom that lay offs are the best way to immediately reduce labor costs, I applaud Acco for taking a more constructive approach. Rather than lose anymore of its talent, Acco decided to make a play for team unity and, if the pay reduction was done right, it was the better decision.

As the economic crisis continues to deepen, other companies are facing the same issue as Acco: how to most effectively reduce labor costs? If the decision is to reduce wages rather than layoff Employees, here is the Pay Reduction Blueprint to follow so the morale of the entire workforce is not destroyed in the process:

1. Before there is a reduction in wages, there needs to be a selective layoff to eliminate The Others (20% of the workforce who should have been fired before the current economic crisis). If the low performing members of the workforce remain employed and there is a pay reduction morale/performance will suffer.

2. Before implementing a pay reduction, know the financial relief the Company needs to get from a pay reduction and get it. There is only one bite at this apple. Reducing pay a second time is a disaster for morale/performance.

3. There needs to be Employee buy in for the pay reduction. This means effective communications about the need for the reduction in pay before it occurs. Include the Employees in the process, and stress “we are all in this together.” Employees want to participate. Let them.

4. A drastic pay cut must be temporary. Employees need to know that, in the future, there will be an opportunity to recover from their economic loss.