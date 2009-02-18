Fast Cities 2009 Nominations: Providence, RI

Nominations for the 2009 Fast Cities of the Year are pouring in. Here’s an entry on behalf of Providence, RI:

Providence has its own language, rules and characters that are embraced. A steak grinder and two wieniers ‘all the way’ please! (pronounced weenahs) Stop signs are suggestions and left turns from the right lane through a red light is a weekly occurrence. Rhode Island was the last to ratify the constitution and the first to fight the British (burning of the Gaspee). We have bonfires downtown with music, and surf all winter long.

There is still time to vote for your city.