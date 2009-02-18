The Clean, Green 2009 Zero X Machine

“We’re patent-pending on this world-wide. This design is a way to cool [the batteries] and take all the energy out in a highly efficient manner. We get 300 amps out of these things. To give you an idea of how much power that is, we weld the frames at 220 amps… I can vaporize a wrench with this much current… We’ve developed this highly conductive technology to get the energy out of them in a safe manner.”

A self-confessed fiddler, Saiki has a history of making things better. He set a world aviation record by successfully flying the first human-powered helicopter while he was still in college. As a project manager at NASA he helped with the development of high altitude research vehicles, and was also part of a study that found electricity to be the most viable solution for future transportation solutions. After several years designing what is now 10% of the market share for full-suspension chassis systems in the mountain-bike industry, Saiki built the first Zero motorcycle.

The line of Zero X’s standing next to him are third generation and incredibly impressive. The X has 23 HP, 50 ft-lbs of torque throughout the rev range, a 0-30 time of less than 2 seconds. That’s twice the power of previous electric bikes, and it’s got twice the range of last year’s model—although it does max out at 2 hours. It’s powered by a modular Lithium-Ion battery with a full recharge time of less than 2 hours, and it’s so clean that the tightly packed salt it uses is edible. Even better, the X itself is 100% recyclable.

“I looked at the marketplace, especially in off-road motorcycles, I saw just this big gap… I think there is an incredible opportunity to make an innovative dirt bike.”

Zero’s CEO, Gene Banman, who recently spent 15 years at Sun Microsystems, is smiling as he puts last year’s growth issues in perspective. “We had orders for 3 times as many motorcycles as we could build in 2008. Last year was really all about getting our manufacturing processes in place so that we could respond to the demand for this kind of motorcycle. We shipped on the order of 100 2008’s…We shipped almost as many bikes in January and February as we shipped all last year.”