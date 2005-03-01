03_Donn Davis

2005 FAST 50 WINNER
Donn Davis, 42
CEO
Exclusive Resorts LLC
Denver, Colorado
Donn Davis isn’t going to call your house during dinner and try to get you to come to a “no pressure” meeting in an airport hotel ballroom. Six to eight weeks’ vacation in an array of multimillion-dollar homes in worldwide glam spots, complete with high-end hotel services, gets a softer sell. “Our members can experience the world without worrying if it’ll be okay,” he says. “That kind of certainty doesn’t have a price.” Well, actually, it does: $375,000 to join and annual dues of up to $25,000. When Davis came in as CEO of Exclusive Resorts in the middle of 2004, he took over an interesting idea and a few properties. He has since won more than 1,000 customers and built 150 homes. With more than $300 million in 2004 sales and real-estate assets topping $600 million, Davis could probably use a vacation. But none’s coming: He’s planning to build another 150 homes this year.