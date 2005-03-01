25_Allie Savarino

2005 FAST 50 WINNER Allie Savarino, 33

The 30-second TV spot has been very good to big-brand advertisers. Now Allie Savarino’s development of the first Internet video commercial technology, which debuted in January 2004, marries the tried-and-true qualities of traditional brand ads with the future of advertising: interactivity and rigorous measurement. Internet video ads–high quality, full-screen, and appearing between Web pages–feel like the TV experience marketers are used to. Savarino has lured the likes of Miller Beer, Honda, AT&T, Nextel, Pfizer, Kraft, and Toyota to try them. But while Internet users haven’t rebelled as they have against pop-ups, the further televisionization of the Web hasn’t been met with universal huzzahs, either. Still, Savarino’s big year was validated in December, when Viewpoint Corp. purchased Unicast.