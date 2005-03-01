22_Stampp Corbin

2005 FAST 50 WINNER Stampp Corbin, 44

Forget Styrofoam cups. We could end up drowning in old motherboards and monitors. “One hundred million PCs will be retired worldwide this year. They can’t all go to landfills.” So says Stampp Corbin, whose RetroBox takes the detritus of the digital age and recycles and resells it (but first it wipes those three-year-old Dells clean of any Eliot Spitzer press-conference-worthy data). The 80-person company took in upward of 750,000 pieces of equipment and grossed $25 million last year, achieving record profitability after years of struggle. That ain’t trash.