Holy MOMA! An Eames-Inspired Prosthetic Leg

You read that right: For an undergrad design project at Carnegie Mellon, Joanna Hawley came up with the funny, strange concept of a prosthetic leg inspired by the famous Eames Lounge Chair. As she writes:

Prosthetics generally lack humanity, style and grace. Often, they look much like landing gear and make the wearer uncomfortable, self aware, and sometimes depressed. By channeling the Eames’ use materials and iconic style, we designed a leg with Steve McQueen in mind. We sought to convey a creative use of positive and negative space, a balance of materials and a reflection of the wearer.

Check out her design process:

The design, of course, is a concept. But it’s worth noting that other designers have tackled the problem of beautifying prosthetics. Another example from the same assignment, from a different student at CMU, was Nike inspired: