We Media Conference

Don’t hate the player, hate the game. And if you hate the game, change it–with some help from this three-day conference that promises to help. “Game changers” like David Plouffe, the man behind President Obama’s Web presence, Ze Frank and representatives from Twitter will be leading discussions that, organizers hope, will leave you with “a set of Aha!s.” But just in case you don’t have a Eureka moment, you can always change course and head to the beach. — AB