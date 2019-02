Typography is an obsession for graphic designers and the design-minded, but fonts vary in myriad ways and identifying something nice can be nearly impossible. Well, great news for type geeks: A new, amazingly clever iPhone application that solves the problem. With WhatTheFont, all you do is snap a picture of a font, and the app then presents an array of possible matches. We haven’t used it yet, but it reportedly works remarkably well.

