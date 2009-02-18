Facebook Recgonizes the Power of Its Citizens, Eliminates Hostile Clause

Just yesterday, I blogged about the massive user outcry over Facebook’s February 4 revision of its Terms of Use , which gave the company unlimited control over user-posted content, even after a user deactivates the account. Last night, <a href=”http://news.cnet.com/8301-17939_109-10166456-2.html?tag=mncol”>CNet reported that the social networking giant had backed off</a>.

<a href=”http://blog.facebook.com/blog.php?post=54746167130″>Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the controversy, saying, “we have decided to return to our previous terms of use</a> while we resolve the issues that people have raised.”

And better still, this time the process will be collaborative–which is especially appropriate, given that Facebook exists because of content its users create:

<blockquote>If you’d like to get involved in crafting our new terms, you can start posting your questions, comments and requests in the group we’ve created—Facebook Bill of Rights and Responsibilities. I’m looking forward to reading your input.</blockquote>

Thsi shows graphically and directly that marketing in the 21st century is a two-way street, and that if your business model is based on building community, that community has a lot of power.

