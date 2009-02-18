advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Hotel in the Middle of the Sea

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

6a00d8341c67ce53ef011278f8933728a4-500wi

advertisement

The Radical Innovation in Hospitality awards were just announced, and the winning idea is one that is both novel and totally do-able. The idea: Turning a decommissioned deep-sea oil rig into an eco-resort.

Usually these rigs are exploded at the end of their life–some 4,000 will expire in the next century–but Morris Architects wants to retrofit one, using a system of pre-fabbed hotel rooms, built into shipping containers. (That idea isn’t strange at all. It’s actually been done several times before.)  The resulting hotel would be powered by wind turbines and wave harvesters. It would feature over 300 suites, and a panoply of resort amenities: A casino, boating slips, and, of course, lots of water sports. As the designers point out: The ice hotel had great success attracting intrepid travelers, so why not create a similarly unique experience, in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico?

6a00d8341c67ce53ef011168837b31970c-500wi

6a00d8341c67ce53ef011278f892f428a4-500wi

6a00d8341c67ce53ef011278f8925d28a4-500wi

[Via Jetson Green]

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life