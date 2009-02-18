Are You Where You Want to Be?

Is where you are today where you thought you wanted to be? Can you see the seeds planted by your past thoughts creating the life you are experiencing now? Or is it time for a shift?

The first ingredient in your work/life success is desire. Do you know what you want? Really know? Your defined desire for success must be so strong within you that it’s the very breath of your life. Desire is how you plant that seed. It must be your first thought when you wake in the morning, and your last thought when you go to bed at night.

You can be whatever you make up your mind to be. What’s in your mind is all that counts. Your thoughts today create your future!

“If you want to know the past, to know what has caused you, look at yourself in the PRESENT, for that is the past’s effect. If you want to know your future, then look at yourself in the PRESENT, for that is the cause of your future.” — Majjhima Nikaya

How things look on the outside of you always depends on how things are on the inside of you. Your thoughts have brought you to where you are today. Your actions always mirror your thoughts. Take a good look at where you are and what you’re doing, and you can understand what you’ve been thinking. Your mind is your true essence.

“I have come to the frightening conclusion that I am the decisive element. It is my personal approach that creates the climate. It is my daily mood that makes the weather. I possess tremendous power to make life miserable or joyous. I can be a tool of torture or an instrument of inspiration, I can humiliate or humor, hurt or heal. In all situations, it is my response that decides whether a crisis is escalated or de-escalated, and a person is humanized or de-humanized. If we treat people as they are, we make them worse. If we treat people as they ought to be, we help them become what they are capable of becoming.” — Goethe

Your behavior is the perpetual revealing of yourself. What you do tells everyone who and what you are. Change your thoughts and you can change your life. You can start this process at anytime. Why not start today?