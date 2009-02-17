Partly Cloudy

In recent conversations with industry activist and profiteers, I have concluded that there is a hole in one market and another market that is morphing from maturity.

During a recent IDC briefing I sat with Robert Eve, the marketing VP at Composite Computing. Composite is in the data virtualization business, making seemingly endless pools of unrelated data more usable. We mutually concluded that the advent of certain technologies (commodity hardware, exponentially expanding bandwidth, cloud computing) combined with near real-time business pressures will reduce or eliminate traditional extract, transform and load (ETL) operations. Things are moving fast in business and computing technology is changing data center options.

Business agility will overrule other decisions.

Not everyone believes this trend. I exchanged email with Bill Hewitt, the CEO at Kalido. His company – which lives in the more traditional data warehouse market – sees growing rules of governance expanding traditional ETL operations and data marts. As slick as real-time business intelligence is, harmonizing the data and documenting the source of business decisions remains a mandate.

Missing is management of these new wave computing monster. The concept of the cloud is still relatively new, despite industry ex-leaders like Sun announcing that they will jump into the game. Cloud management remains the domain of Google, Amazon and other organizations with more computing iron than a NASA wet dream and the staff to support it. Yet the concept of private clouds (or as I’ll coin the next industry abbreviation, p-clouds) is being discussed.

And like teenage sex, everyone is talking about it and hardly anyone is doing it.

Thus, there is a hole in the market. Vendors need to develop a management suite that handles all the misery of cloud management. Auto-discovery, server classification, network segment management, virtualization, provisioning, monitoring, redundancy, failover and alerting. Nobody I know of has all that in one package. Openview, Tivoli and other products are partial solutions. But for clouds to be effective, all computing resources in the cloud must be abstracted and managed as such.