Your Mission: Change Agent 001

· Help an organization with further international growth, incorporating new cultures into that of the company.

Now, I’m not talking about changing the world, saving the planet, or curing cancer. But I do want to make a difference in business.

But if you asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up? I would say, “I want to have made a difference. And I don’t have to wait to grow up to do that.”

If someone asked me what I wanted to do in five years, I would say, “I have no clue.” That’s because I’ve switched roles every year for the past three years. My current boss probably has the 10-month mark on her calendar as a time to start getting nervous.

· Help women earn the same dollar every man earns.

These are within my reach. These are within many people’s reach. It’s about how you want to leverage yourself.

See, I like change. I love it. I look at it as opening the doors to new opportunities, and I get so excited. Sometimes, I even look for change, or make it myself. And I’ve always been this way in my personal life, moving back-and-forth across the country as a Navy brat (don’t forget to throw Japan in there, too).

In my work life, it started when change found me. A couple of years ago my boss walked into my office and asked if I was flexible with my plans for the next few weeks. I figured she had an extra concert ticket or something and wanted to bring me along. Nope, instead the company wanted to send me to Geneva for a few weeks to train an operations team there. I had to get on a plane in three days.

After that first trip, I went back to Geneva again, working with the team in addition to training. After Geneva, I went into sales, and now into marketing. But this idea of flying in, working intensely with a team for a few weeks, and then moving on to do it again was always attractive to me.

I may not be able to do that now, but the same principle holds for how I approach my daily work. I truly want to make a difference in how everything is done. I consider myself a Change Agent.