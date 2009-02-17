What Should We Teach in High School for Entrepreneurship

The Arizona Department of Education has invited me to speak to them today about state standards for teaching high school kids about entrepreneurship. This forces me to think what young entrepreneurs (and their teachers) really need to know.

1) It takes a certain temperament — a fearlessness –to be an entrepreneur. Young people, especially in high school often have this. They also have little to lose, so they would, in theory, make great entrepreneurs.

2) Thinking about problems and solutions should be stressed. Successful entrepreneurs need to look at problems in their worlds and find solutions. Sometimes these problems can create very big businesses even though they are very small problems.

3)Research skills are important: who is the competition? What are they doing? How big is the market? How much does it spend to solve this problem? Who is solving the problem now? Research is readily available on the internet, but kids have to be taught how to go beyond the obvious.

4)Financial literacy is critical. Entrepreneurs need to know how to budget, because a budget is a business plan in numbers (or a business plan is a verbal budget). They especially need to know cash flow statements, P&Ls, and even balance sheets. These will not be easy to teach; they have to be taught in context, not as isolated skills and facts.

5) Old forms of business are collapsing. Think virtual businesses without office space, even without retail space. Encourage e-commerce.

6)Hiring is out. Outsourcing is in. Everything but the key component of a company can and should be outsourced.