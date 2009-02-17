Can We Just Bury Our CO2 Problem in The Sand?

A research project is underway in Illinois to perform a large-scale test on a solution to carbon dioxide pollution: The gas is being pumped underground instead of being released into the atmosphere. Sounds crazy, or irresponsible? Not really, if you look into the possibilities.

The process is called geological sequestration, and it’s a terrifically simple idea. Where CO2 is being produced in large quantities–say as waste gas from a coal-fired power station–you “harvest” the CO2 from the exhaust, pipe it to a special location and pump it under pressure to an underground storage facility. Here it permeates the rocks and, if the geology is favorable, stays there for thousands of years.

The Illinois project is interesting for two reasons–it’s one of the largest attempts ever made to try the technology, and it’s exploiting a particularly promising geological formation. This is the Mt. Simon sandstone layer, a huge sheet of permeable sandstone around 6,000 feet down that underlies parts of Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. It’s interesting because of its size, and the fact that above it lies three separate impermeable layers that will effectively keep the CO2 pumped down there trapped in the sandstone.

The $84 million project will pump a million tons of CO2 down the well by 2012, and sophisticated tracking will determine how the CO2 moves through the rock layers, and test if it’s “leaking” out. A million tons is nothing compared to the annual CO2 output of the U.S.–predicted to be 8 billion tons by 2030–but this research project could blaze the trail for a commercial venture that would store 100 billion tons of CO2 down in the Mt. Simon sand.

But can we really just bury our CO2 problem?

Atmospheric CO2 is a potent greenhouse gas. Of course it’s a natural atmospheric component, but as our technology has advanced, we’ve been tipping the balance of atmospheric CO2 at an increasing rate–that is a potential component of global warming.