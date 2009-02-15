Where Do You Think?

I’m 56,000 words into writing a new book and I need some help. The book is about ideas and I have a simple question to ask. The question is: Where and when do you do your best thinking? I’m after is a sentence, although if you’d like to go totally mad and write more (or show me) I’d be more than happy. BTW, it would really help if you give an indication of whether you are male/female, what you do for a living and how old you are (roughly). Of course, you are probably wondering where and when I do my best thinking? The answer is looking out of windows, especially on long-haul flights…