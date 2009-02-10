Making Your List of Top Ten Nonprofits

Out of the 1.2 million nonprofits nationally, how would you choose your Top Ten? Are you looking for the most high-impact, sustainable, or innovative? Which issues are most important to you – the environment, education, poverty, healthcare, social justice, or the arts? Would you choose the Top Ten from your community, the nation, or the world?

These are important questions for businesses and individuals who want to make financial contributions and for people who want to volunteer their time. And as my readers know, the volunteer time I encourage smart entrepreneurs to invest in is nonprofit board time – helping nonprofits to envision their greater potential and then helping to create and achieve robust organizational revenue models for success.

You’ll see many of my favorite organizations by reading my posts, and you’ll see why they’re my favorites. They range from small regional nonprofits to national and global, including: Row New York (where I serve on the board), East River Development Alliance, Root Capital, EngenderHealth, Groundwork, Providence House, Atlas Performing Arts Center, the Periwinkle Foundation, Center for Community Change, and one to stay tuned for – the Equal Justice Initiative.

Choosing your Top Ten nonprofits is very personal. Consider these points as you decide: