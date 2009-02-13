Advice to the Woman Leader Aiming to Enter the C-Suite

In our book The Leadership Code: Five Rules to Lead By, one of our key findings in that all great leaders, male and female, are personally proficient in a figuring out and staying true to their goals, while learning, growing and changing along the way.

Surveys of CEOs will tell us that the two main barriers blocking women from the C-suite are: 1) lack of line experience, and 2) lack of support for female advancement from the top. These are certainly true. But even the women who have succeeded in the line organization and are supported by well-intentioned senior management can lose the struggle. Research by the Calvert Fund’s Women’s Initiative Project, shared with me by Calvert’s Amy Augustine , finds that a significant disconnect persists between companies that have tried to create structures and systems to advance women and their actual advancement into the top levels.

What’s missing? A few things, but one I would like to discuss because it is within the individual’s power to change. A woman leader’s own “personal proficiency” in dealing with the extraordinary challenges of entering this all-male domain distinguishes those who ascend from those who get stuck. The female leader has to keep her internal act together while going about the careful and painstaking task of building trust and credibility with a group of guys who likely have a lot more in common with each other than they do with her – and possible a longer history as well.

If you are a woman reading this blog, imagine trying to truly integrate a man into your next girls’ weekend, and you’ll begin to understand the nature and enormity of the challenge!

In speaking with a number of women executives and coaches to women executives (big thank you again to Ellen Kumata of Cambria Consulting for her wisdom and experience in this area), women who manage to gain the trust of the men they need to have faith in her are proficient in seven key ways:

1. They keep their goals front and center. You can endure a lot when you know your purpose. Successful people in general view setbacks as speed bumps, not de-railers.