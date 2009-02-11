The Big, Stupid Problem with a Kindle that Talks

As we reported yesterday, the new Amazon [ AMZN ] Kindle can read to you . Apparently, this is a problem.

The Authors’ Guild says that the Kindle’s text-to-speech feature could infringe upon book copyrights. Its probably afraid that a talking Kindle could cannibalize revenues received from selling those audio rights for audiobooks. This isn’t quite justified.

Critics of the Guild say that a talking Kindle shouldn’t threaten anyone, since no one would ditch a human-read audiobook for a computer-read book. This isn’t quite justified, either.

What’s being missed is that a talking Kindle isn’t itself a problem; it’s a disruptive solution to a handful of problems that are so old and seemingly intractable that we’ve forgotten they’re problems at all.

But first, here’s why the two major “problems” with the text-to-speech Kindle–copyright and poor text-to-speech quality–aren’t cause for alarm.

First, copyright: As several copyright experts have noted, the Kindle isn’t really violating any law. What the Kindle’s technology does by reading aloud is testing the boundaries of IP law as it currently exists; that’s why Amazon went ahead with the feature, despite having an army of lawyers at its disposal that could’ve warned the e-retailer off it. Amazon has a good shot at winning any suits brought, and if it doesn’t win, it has the money to pay for the text-to-speech rights if it must. Sure, Macs have been able to read aloud for decades; but since people rarely use this feature, it’s never been ruled upon in a court case.

Then again, authors shouldn’t be worried about the Kindle reading their stuff. For one thing, it’s not in Amazon’s best interest to cannabalize the audiobook industry–it owns Audible, one of the biggest audiobook providers on the planet. Not to mention that people buy audiobooks for two main reasons, neither of which have anything to do with a Kindle: They like hearing someone do a dramatic reading–often the author–with the right emphasis and delivery, and they like being able to listen to books when they drive.