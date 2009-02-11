advertisement
Garmin-Asus Outs Its M20 Smartphone, Doesn’t Herald GPSphone Revolution

By Kit Eaton1 minute Read

News that Garmin and Asus were teaming up to produce the other type of convergence smartphone–marrying serious navigation power with a cellphone–only hit the other week, but the alliance has just stumped up with news on its first proper product. And the Nuvifone M20 looks to be a sweet deal indeed.

It’s a more modern design than its predecessor G60, and unlike that Linux-based device it runs Windows Mobile 6.1, albeit with a serious piece of Garmin skinning and front-end work to cover up the OS. It’s a quad-band HSDPA 3G phone, with Bluetooth, a 2.8-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and built-in accelerometer and speakers. The Windows OS gives it document-viewing capabilities, media-playback options and push email support along with wireless Web browsing.

As befits a GPS-centric device it comes with pre-loaded maps, and works pretty much how you’d expect a stand-alone GPS would when you’re using it to navigate–it even comes with a car dock. The GPS also feeds geotagging data to images taken on its built-in 3-megapixel camera, and it will come with either 4GB or 8GB of on-board storage. And there’s expansion available via microSD if the built-in memory isn’t enough for your needs though.

All in all it looks like a pretty solid smartphone offering, though there’s no info on price, which will ultimately decide the product’s fate. With news that proper turn-by-turn navigation from Telenav is coming to Android phones soon, and evidence that the next iPhone may make heavy use of navigation and location-based-services, the GPS smartphone market may close up around Garmin-Asus pretty quickly, unless the hardware offers some pretty spectacular bonuses such as very affordable costs. Maybe the next Nuvifone will incorporate some of Samsung’s ideas and jam in a 12-megapixel autofocus camera–that would be a convergence device that would undoubtedly sell.

[via NewLaunches]

