First Satellite Fender-Bender Shows Why Space Needs a Clean-Up

Tuesday saw a strangely historic event occur–the first accidental collision in space of two orbiting satellites: a 1,200-pound communications satellite in full-working order, and a 1-ton aging Russian satellite that’s been presumed dead for five to ten years.

The collision occurred 500 miles over Siberia, and it looks like NASA is pinning the blame on the Russian satellite, Cosmos 2251, which was “out of control” according to NASA space debris expert Mark Matney. The functioning Iridium satellite was launched in 1993 and had a role in a constellation that brings satellite-comms to remote parts of the world. Due to the resilient nature of the constellation, the service is still running, and a “spare” unit will mop up the new hole in the network soon.

We’re used to the idea of space being “clean” and “empty” and of orbiting satellites spinning silently and precisely through the shining void, so the idea of a collision between two satellites, let alone two such large ones, is at first a hugely surprising thing.

But there’s an inevitability about this accident, which comes down to the physics of gravity and hard statistics. Satellites need to share orbital space due to orbital mechanics and the particular purpose of each satellite. The number of launches rises every year since Sputnik, and available space is getting cluttered with working and defunct satellites.

More worrying is the increasing amout of space garbage. The U.S. Space Surveillance Network tracks as much debris as it can find–currently it’s tracking 18,000+ pieces over 4-inches in size. Things like discarded rocket stages, debris from launch vehicles, lost tools fumbled by astronauts, debris caused when a satellite is hit by other debris and so on. There are millions of smaller pieces, such as flecks of paint or tiny metal fragments, and they all pose a risk to satellites, the ISS, and launch vehicles like the Shuttle.

And now there’s a new debris cloud at 500 miles with over 600 pieces of a largish size, and countless thousands of smaller pieces. NASA’s confident the ISS, which orbits some 270 miles lower down, and the upcoming Shuttle mission are safe–but it’s monitoring the debris to ensure none of it gained enough delta-vee to change its orbit to a mission-threatening one.