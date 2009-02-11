The Dazzling Architecture of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

For sheer quantity of dazzling buildings, no firm can match the venerable architectural behemoth Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. Known for snazzy corporate headquarters, the firm also designed the elegant Cathedral of Christ the Light in Oakland, California, and the award-winning LEED Silver masterpiece for the U.S. Census Bureau. In fact, SOM won 54 awards in 2008. Here are five examples from the 54 cities where most of its work is concentrated.