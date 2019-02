Be My Valentine! Winning Partnerships for the Greater Good

Create partnerships between nonprofits and for-profits

In NY, for every customer who switches to electronic billing, Con Edison is donating $1 to Trees New York’s tree planting fund. So Con Ed is providing an incentive for customers to collaborate with the company to reduce paper waste and lower greenhouse gas emissions by planting trees through a nonprofit partner.Con Edison also partners regionally with Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment ( GLOBE ), an organization whose international model is built on partnerships.