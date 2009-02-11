advertisement
Both Slobs and Snobs will Love this Chest

By Cliff Kuang1 minute Read

Having been henpecked by parents, girlfriends, and roommates for leaving clothes hanging out of half-open drawers, we’ve got a soft spot in our hearts for the new Aphrodite chest of drawers, designed by Tadao Hoshino for the French furniture make Ligne Roset.

Each drawer is cantilevered, and there’s a hidden central spine. Thus, you can open and close the drawers in any pattern you want; the chest never tips even though it looks like an unstable pile. In fact, it looks best when the drawers are all left slightly ajar, in a curving pattern. Slobs: 1, Neat Freaks: 0

[Via Daily Icon]

