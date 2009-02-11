A Peek into the Life of Darwin with Jon Amiel, Director of Creation [q&a]

We all know the text-book version of Charles Darwin: A man who had a soft-spot for beetles and sported an unkempt white beard (see the reverse side of a £10 note ); a man who, 150 years ago, after a four-year voyage on the HMS Beagle wrote his discoveries on evolution and natural selection in The Origin of Species. But many of us might not realize that Darwin sat on his discovery for almost 25 years, perhaps because of conflict with the Anglican Church, the love for his religious wife and the unresolved death of his 10-year old daughter.

In light of the bicentennial of Darwin’s birth, Jon Amiel, director of the movie Creation (staring Paul Bettany and Jennifer Connelly and set to release in Fall 2009) talks to us briefly about the book that inspired him to direct this film, Amiel’s discovery of a younger, family-oriented Darwin, as well as his insights on the evolving film industry (needless to say, a contortion of Darwinism, but I had to ask).

FC: What inspired you to direct this film?

What first led me into it was a book by Randal [Hume] Keynes (Darwin’s great-great-grandson [and also production consultant for the film]). This book is built of family memoirs (diaries, letters and objects) rather than out of a big ideological or theoretical base. Suddenly, when you start reading his letters and you start hearing the story of his relationship with his 10-year-old daughter who died, you find yourself drawn into an intense, emotional journey with an actually incredibly emotional man; Darwin was shy, reclusive, and probably the most reluctant revolutionary that ever lived. He absolutely adored his children – he was actually a modern kind of father, very un-Victorian. [He] allowed his kids to free-run, didn’t give a damn about what they wore, and was generally an absolutely delightful parent and human being. So I became fascinated by the drama and appearance and what happens to a man in a society that is dominated by the church. [The movie is about] what happens to a man who is married to a devoutly Christian woman—who he adores—and how he manages to reconcile his scientific beliefs with his love for his wife [and what happens] when his daughter dies and shatters his belief in a benign deity. Also there is the mystery of Darwin’s sickness. As most people know, [he] suffered all of his adult life with a range of very alarming symptoms and there has been a lot of speculation of what caused that. I got very interested in exploring why—I believe—he made himself ill.

What do you want viewers to learn about Darwin that they didn’t already know?

Firstly Darwin has been demonized by the conservative Christian right as sort of anti-Christ. I would hope that anybody who had that image of Darwin would have those ideas dispelled by the portrait of a man in enormous conflict, basically a socially conservative man who found himself drawn to seemingly deeply subversive conclusions. Secondly I hope that most people coming away from the film will be enormously entertained and deeply moved. I don’t know anyone who’s yet seen the rough cut that hasn’t been moved to tears. And finally, I hope that by connecting to the man viewers will want to be more deeply connected to his ideas. We weren’t interested in making a historical documentary; we were interested in making a very passionate portrait of an extraordinary mind in a state of extraordinary conflict. My hope is audiences come away inspired to think about Darwin’s ideas and carry them forward.