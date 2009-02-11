Seizing the Day — and Success

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things. 1) Stay current in your field by becoming a lifelong learner. 2) Set and achieve high goals. 3) Get organized. Manage your time, life and stress well.

If you read this blog, you know that I love SUCCESS Magazine. Every month, the articles inspire and educate me. If you’re not already a subscriber, I suggest you go to www.success.com and do so.

SUCCESS is a great print mag, but it also publishes some great articles on line as well. This month SUCCESS featured an on line article called “13 Key Habits to Help You Seize the Day” by Paul J. Meyer. I have one of Mr. Meyer’s quotes hanging just inside my office door. I read it every time I enter or leave my office. It reads:

Whatever you can vividly imagine, ardently desire, sincerely believe and enthusiastically act upon…must inevitably come to pass!

I love this quote. It is the Law of Attraction on steroids. Lots of people vividly imagine, ardently desire, and sincerely believe they will become a personal and professional success. Too many forget about the “enthusiastically act upon” part though.

And that brings us to the point of today’s post. Outstanding performers work hard. They put in the time and effort they need to succeed. They do it under the best of circumstances and the worst of circumstance. Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers may not be the prettiest quarterback to watch, but he is willing to do the work it takes to perform and succeed. He played the entire Super Bowl with two broken ribs. That’s commitment to performing and succeeding.

I’m not suggesting that you work when you’re injured. I am suggesting however, that you need to enthusiastically act on what you imagine and desire. That means you need to seize each day and get the most out of it. Here is what Paul Meyer has to say about seizing the day…