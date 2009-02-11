Join Me! 2/12 2-3 pm ET for FREE U.S. Dept. of Labor, Women’s Bureau “Flexible Downsizing” Teleconference

Using Workplace Flexibility as Part of a Downsizing Strategy …What are companies doing? What’s working? What are the challenges to this approach?

February 12, 2009

2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST

Free Flex-Options Teleconference

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Labor, Women’s Bureau

In late December, The New York Times published an article, “More Companies Are Cutting Labor Costs Without Layoffs,” that highlighted the use of flexibility as an alternative to layoffs. It’s not a new concept – offering workplace flexibility options to limit or sidestep layoffs – yet this go-around the process seems more strategic. Join us on this teleconference to learn more!

Cali Williams Yost, CEO and Founder of Work+Life Fit, Inc. (http://www.worklifefit.com/), will kick off our discussion. Cali is also an expert blogger for Fast Company and has devoted her most recent weekly blogs to the topic of “flexible downsizing.”

Also joining our teleconference is Betty Purkey, recently retired manager of work-life strategies at Texas Instruments. This year, Betty decided to take a voluntary retirement package from her company. She brings a wealth of personal and human resources professional experience to our discussion.

You’ll have an opportunity to join the discussion, ask questions, share best practices, and learn from other participants from across the nation.

To register for this teleconference:

Visit http://www.dol.gov/wb/flex.asp

or Call 202-693-6710.

Once registered, we will send you the toll-free

call-in number and passcode.

For more information about the Flex-Options project, please contact:

Women’s Bureau, U.S. Department of Labor, 202-693-6710, http://www.we-inc.org/flex.cfm