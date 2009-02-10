Telltale Signs of a Miserable Job

The huge number of books about how to better your career astounds me. I sometimes wonder if there really is anything new worth writing about.

But last year I read a book that seemed cheesy on the surface, yet the underlying principles have really stuck with me. The book is The Three Signs of a Miserable Job, by Patrick Lencioni.

Job Misery Is Universal

Lencioni illustrates his points about miserable jobs through a story about an executive who is looking for new challenges and a way to demonstrate his beliefs about management. That is the cheesy part, but it nonetheless works in making his point. Just don’t expect literary fiction.

“A miserable job makes a person cynical and frustrated and demoralized when they go home at night,” Lencioni says. “It drains them of their energy, their enthusiasm, and self-esteem. Miserable jobs can be found in every industry and at every level.”

Lencioni blames much of the problem on managers, who are a key factor in the job satisfaction (or dissatisfaction) of their employees. A Yahoo! HotJobs survey pointed to a similar conclusion last year: 43% of workers said discontent with their boss was the main reason they planned to look for a new job.

The Three Signs