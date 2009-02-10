advertisement
NETSHARE Area Meeting

By Fast Company Calendar

Tue, February 10
Gather
NETSHARE Area Meeting
New York City

For professionals whose idea of fun is waking up at the crack of dawn to hang out with executives and career coaches, NETSHARE is launching a series of networking meetings from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. If you’re a NETSHARE member – and to be one, you must be a senior manager and make at least $100,00 a year – you can attend for the reduced fee of $20. For everyone else, it’s $30. — AB

