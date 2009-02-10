Pat Sullivan Talks About the DNA of a Startup

Every once in a while I find someone’s blog that I think should be shared with startups. Pat Sullivan is a friend of mine, and a serial entrepreneur/founder. I always wonder why he gets involved with what he does, and here he talks about the DNA of a startup, using as an example his most recent project, Flypaper :

The DNA of a startup includes all sorts of things. What is the problem the product is trying to solve? How it is designed and coded? How is the product envisioned by the founders? How fanatical are the creators about the details of the product? What marketplace itwill compete in? How much money does the startup have? How will the company monetize? What about the founders’ talents, personalities and experience? How will it be sold and distributed? What is the influence of outside investors and advisors, if they exist? What is the price point? What is the economy doing at the time? Just like DNA, these factors and many others are extremely complex. What eventually emerges is a product of the interplay of the many elements that make up that startups’ DNA. The major challenge for the entrepreneur is to recognize just what this product is!! And the earlier the better! At ACT!, we struggled many times with this.

We had already created the Contact Management category in the first few years of the release of the first version of ACT! We gained a 90 percent market share at one point. But as time went on new competitors were introducing Sales Automation products and then CRM products. We were tempted to try to make ACT! fit into those categories as well. But I always found myself saying, “if it walks like a duck, swims like a duck, quacks like a duck, IT’S a DUCK.” We could not change the DNA of what ACT! truly was. It was and still is today, a contact manager. That was its DNA.

With Flypaper the same is very true. It has been four long years in the making. And during its history many influences affected its DNA. But at its core its DNA was really very clear. If only we could see it. As I said, that is the entrepreneurs’ biggest challenge.

At first we tried to make it fit into the cool consumer market where you give a version of the software away to millions and hope that enough people will buy the “pro” version. Well that did not work. And it did not work because it was simply not the products’ DNA. Then we tried to alter the marketing by giving a 30-day free trial to consumers, and that did not work. Again, not in the DNA.

So what is Flypapers DNA? About five months ago, it became crystal clear to me and the other execs here. The problem Flypaper was designed and built to solve has nothing to do with consumers wanting to do cool stuff with Flash for their Myspace or Facebook page. Flypaper was built to solve the problems of companies building mid to large scale Flash projects for eLearning and Marketing.

Don Pierson, the founder of Flypaper has 20 years experience of building large scale Flash projects for large and midsize companies. He saw the problem. Flash was very cool but could only be used by talented and expensive programmers. It could not be edited or maintained by the customer. It took enormous amounts of time and money to build these projects. It involved much collaboration and many approval cycles. Arguments would arise about who approved what and when. This created many billing and payment issues. While building a project in Flash was the best way to do it in terms of a quality result, it was truly a nightmare getting it done. He reasoned, “There has to be a better way!”