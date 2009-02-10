Last night, during his televised press conference, President Obama talked about one of my clients. He didn’t mention them by name, but rather talked about their issue in clear, compelling language. What a dream!

As soon as I heard what the President said I sent a quick note to my client to make sure they saw the reference and understood the opportunity this created. What opportunity? Simple: there were a whole lot of people people tuned in to watch that press conference, and many more who will seek out information about his remarks on the economy after the fact. No matter how important you might have thought their issue was before, because the President of the United States mentioned it, it is now more important. My client now has a small window to create a connection between their organization (and their issue) and the President’s remarks.

There is a simple lesson here that many marketers seem to miss. The news cycle drives much of what people do today, how they think about issues, and what they choose to act on. If your issue is in the news – regardless of whether you are mentioned by name – you should take advantage.

Its not difficult to ride the news cycle either.

You have to be aware of what is happening in the world (which, arguably you should be anyway). You have to be ready to act (which is true in today’s high-speed, always-on, everything is connected age). You have to be able to provide information or create an experience that allows people to learn more about your issue and get involved, quickly (which, if you keep it simple, is much easier than you think).

That’s it.

If your issue, organization or product is relevant to people’s lives, I assure you there are opportunities for you to pursue. Just let the news cycle be your guide.