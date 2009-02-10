Steve Jobs on Dancing With the Stars?

No, it’s not Jobs, but his original sidekick, Steve Wozniak, whom he cofounded Apple with in 1976. “The Other Steve,” as Wozniak is known, will be on the next season of the hit ABC reality show, competing toe-to-toe with the likes of rapper Lil’ Kim, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, and actress Denise Richards. Hopefully when the season debuts on March 8th, the 58-year-old chief scientist of a “solid-state storage hardware company” won’t attempt the pasa doble on his beloved Segway.