Steve Jobs on Dancing With the Stars?

No, it’s not Jobs, but his original sidekick, Steve Wozniak, whom he cofounded Apple with in 1976. “The Other Steve,” as Wozniak is known, will be on the next season of the hit ABC reality show, competing toe-to-toe with the likes of rapper Lil’ Kim, Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson, and actress Denise Richards. Hopefully when the season debuts on March 8th, the 58-year-old chief scientist of a “solid-state storage hardware company” won’t attempt the pasa doble on his beloved Segway.
This won’t be the first time Silicon Alley geeks will try to prove they’re as graceful as Hollywood starlets. Two years ago Internet mogul Mark Cuban pigeon toed his way across the dancefloor, before he was accused of insider trading. Plus, “the Woz,” a burly computer engineer credited with designing the first PC (including Apple I and Apple II), has already dabbled in D-list stardom: reportedly, a few years ago he dated comedian Kathy Griffin. Now that’s revenge of the nerds.