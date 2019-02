What can you do with a little bit of cork and some glass? Turns out, a lot. Tomas Kral, a designer based in Switzerland, fashions tables, vases, and lamps using that restricted palatte. The high-grade finish comes from a painstaking process: The glass is handbown, and the cork is CNC-milled (that is, routed with a computer-controlled drill). The pieces are included in London gallery show, up now, but here’s a peak at the results: