The Atlas Performing Arts Center: Back Offices Boost Box Offices

Jane Lang had a vision to rehab a decrepit site in Washington, D.C. that is now home to a diverse group of 13 nonprofit performing arts organizations that share offices as well as practice, performance, production, and lobby spaces. “Not only are there great cost-savings for the organizations, and better equipment,” according to Lang, founder and chair of the board, Atlas Performing Arts Center, “but it surprises me how little one discipline knew about the other and how they now look to each other and integrate their work – dance, theatre, choral, and symphonic orchestras. They have created cross-over audiences and built higher levels of attendance. The performing arts organizations are expanding their artistic vision, and audiences are appreciating different art forms.”

“In 2001, when I was looking for space for one small theater company where I was involved, I was shown the old Atlas movie house. The building looked quite awful and way too big. And it was on H Street in Washington, D.C., an area that had become a haven for crime and drugs after the 1968 riots,” recalls Lang. She also remembers her change of heart the next morning. “I woke up with the image of what could be done and simply charged forward. Today, not only is the Atlas a dynamic performing arts center, but also the hub of a vibrant new community with a dozen upscale restaurants, delis and bars.”

Here are five lessons from the Atlas experience for funders and nonprofits: