Crime and Punishment Between the Generations

It has been a couple of months since an incident I experienced in the workplace, and I feel that it’s been long enough that I can finally write about it. This incident, in the grand scheme of things, might not seem like much when I reflect on it in 30 years, but I can honestly admit it changed my work life forever.

The Incident:

For the few days before Thanksgiving this year, I decided to drive down to St. Louis and work from my parents’ house. I could then be around to help my mom in the evening with cooking and baking to prepare for the “Big Day.”

I had been experimenting with communication methods, and wanted to send some reflections from my team after a conference earlier that fall. I did a short “movie” with pictures, statements about the conference, and of course some background music. I sent out a note to our North America teammembers (about 400) about the event, about the Internal Use Only link to the video, and a brief introduction to our new team. I wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving, and moved on to the next thing.

A teammember called me shortly after to say that someone had given me the wrong name for a reference. I corrected the typo, reloaded the video, and figured no one would be the wiser.

As my mom and I headed to the grocery store to pick up the turkey, I saw a note from a Traditionalist (Todd*) in the company. It was a Reply All✢about the typo: