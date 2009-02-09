Mon, February 9
Social Media Week
New York City
There’s World Breastfeeding Week (in August), National Backyard Games Week (in May), and Cookie Cutter Week (in December). And now we can add one more to the list: Social Media Week, a roundup of free events, workshops and panel discussions, that kicks off in New York City. The aim, organizers say, is to entertain, inspire and “be a platform for real world connections” – which couldn’t come at a better time, because Feb. 9 is also the beginning of International Flirting Week. — Abha Bhattarai
