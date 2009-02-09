Success Failure, Arrogance and Humility

Self confidence is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become self confident you need to do three things. 1) Become and optimist. 2) Face your fears and act. 3) Surround yourself with positive people.

In my experience, grandparents are some of the most positive people in the world. My grandma and grandpa lived upstairs from us when I was growing up. They were always there for me. I remember many happy hours sitting at their kitchen table talking with them and listening to their stories – and escaping the wrath of my parents when I screwed up.

The other day, I came across some advice that Will Smith’s grandmother gave him. “Don’t let failure go to your heart, or success go to your head.” This is not only great common sense advice, it captures the essence of self confidence. Self confident people have a realistic view of themselves, their strengths and weaknesses.

I discussed this idea in Straight Talk for Success…

“A healthy, realistic self image is key to your confidence. Remind yourself of this the next time you are out performed (and you will be) and when you out perform others (which you will as well).

“Don’t let yourself feel inferior just because you fail at a task or are not good at something. On the other hand, don’t let yourself feel superior because you succeed at a task or are good at something. Keep things in perspective.

“I once saw a quote from Herb Elliot that sums it up quite well. In case you don’t know Herb Elliot (and I didn’t until I read this quote), he was the world record holder in the mile run from 1958 to 1962. He said: