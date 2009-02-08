Showtime

I remember having breakfast with one of our treasured clients on Thursday, September 18th. He asked me if I felt that the markets could repair themselves. I responded emphatically, “No.” The degradation of the financial system coupled with the collateral damage in the real economy would cause economic activity to halt. The only force powerful enough to kick-start a stalled economy would be the government, and we fully expected a governmental response of considerable magnitude would be announced within days. Friday morning, Treasury Secretary Paulson laid out the case and parameters for the TARP package that would provide $700 billion in rescue funds to be used as the Treasury saw fit. The S&P 500 rallied 11% from the low on the 18th to the close on the 19th. After a week of discussion and negotiations, with the market treading water, the House voted no on September 29th (a moment still unrivaled in its idiocy). The market fell nearly 10% on the next trading day and almost 30% over the next 10 trading days. The investment community went into that legislative discussion full of hope only to be aghast at the process that followed. Bad Surprise!

Now the situation may be reversed. Two enormous packages will reveal themselves this week as the fiscal stimulus package moves toward a vote and the new Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner unveils TARP II. The once bitten investment community has deeply discounted the potential effectiveness of these programs, driving stock prices down to the bottom end of the current trading range in anticipation. The risk from this position is not that the programs are flawed, that is what’s expected; the risk is that the programs might be effective. Good Surprise! It is to this end that the markets have been rallying into the weekend as traders recognize that if the legislation proves rational, logical and even mildly promising, they might once again be caught on the wrong side of the trade. Better to close out the short positions and see what unfolds. That is why the market completely blew off the announcement Friday morning that another 600,000 jobs were shed in January and that the unemployment rate has lurched from the cycle low of 4.4% to 7.6%.

In other words, we know things are bad, we have reflected that in asset prices. The market expects little from the Keystone Cops in Washington. With expectations low, any eclipsing reality will move markets. The risk is now to the upside. Tune in this week! It’s Showtime.

What in the World

Now that we have 10% of 2009 behind us let’s take a look at the planet and see where the money is flowing (priced in US dollars):