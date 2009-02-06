All’s Well That Ends A Well?

The California State Lands Commission recently voted to reject new offshore oil drilling even though the proposal had wide support, both from the “drill, baby, drill” crowd and enviros. There’s a sentence full of enigmas – – the likes of Exxon and Sierra Club on the same page, but state regulators putting up the barricades?

Turns out that an oil company with existing oil wells in coastal waters had agreed to retire four old wells for each new one permitted, dramatically reducing their footprint over time. That’s why some enviros agreed to the deal, but oil drilling is still….well, oil drilling, so that’s why others objected.

What both sides in this debate miss is this. First, we shouldn’t allow any new oil drilling anywhere until we have a credible plan to end our dependence on oil. I say that not just for environmental and global warming reasons, although that should be enough. We are going to run out of oil that is relatively easy to get (i.e. “cheap”) very soon – – in fact, shortages were starting to occur with uneasy regularity before the recent economic crash abated the demand, thus masking the underlying problem. If we want an economy that can actually work its way out of this mess, now is the time to plan for what’s next – – before we actually need it.

The other thing that the offshore debate missed was that we have no right to protect our precious coastline while destroying someone else’s to save a nickel on a gallon of gas. As you read this, oil companies in Nigeria, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, and lots of other countries that have no State Lands Commission – – or any environmental laws for a Commission to enforce – – are dumping tons of toxic waste in rivers, landfills, along coastlines, in villages, and generally out the back door. Lives are being lost, not just a day at the beach. But when that oil makes it to our refineries and neighborhood gas stations, we will smile smugly, knowing we have protected our coastal habitats and communities.