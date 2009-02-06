Brilliant Execution Requires Innovation

I just saw a tweet from enterprisey that said: “We need focus on delivery, not perpetual churn so Innovation Leadership team meeting closes on a high with us all chanting “No New Ideas”!”

Yikes!! What a scary thought. Enterprises are right to feel that they must focus on execution for success. But they must not confuse execution with doing the same old same old. It case you haven’t noticed, the rules are changing all around us. Of course if you have a pulse, you already know that.

In these very volatile times, no one can afford the luxury of complacency, and no one can risk sticking their head in the sand by adopting the position that if we just do what we have always done, just more efficiently, everything will be okay. Clinging to old paradigms when the only certainty is the unprecedented scope and scale of change is reckless and dangerous.

The successful executive must understand that brilliant focus on execution must include innovation and new thinking. Everything must be open to discussion; nothing can be so sacrosanct as to be above examination.