“Bird’s Nest” Designers Debut a Brilliant New Museum

Herzog & de Mueron won the architecture profession’s highest honor, the Pritzker, in 2001; last summer their iconic “Bird’s Nest” stadium was beamed into a billion homes during the Beijing Olympics. But unlike other starchitects they haven’t been recycling old ideas (Frank Gehry, that’s you). They just keep getting better. Witness a new museum/library/community center they just unveiled in Tenerife, Spain. Instead of settling just for architecture porn, let’s break down how the design works.

The big, bold statement is a triangular plaza. Simple enough, but the way it’s framed by windows and sky allows myriad, complex geometries to crop up. That’s a big accomplishment, when you consider the overwrought designs of people like Zaha Hadid and Daniel Liebeskind—the H&deM plan allows maximum impact with minimal fuss:

The oblique angles in the plan create dramatic perspectives inside: