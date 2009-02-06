Are Google Books a Threat to the Kindle?

Google’s Book Search has been a controversial background project for most of its four-year life, but its most recent move may see the scheme brought right into the limelight: Google Book Search is now available on the iPhone and Android-based smartphones. And that pitches its 1.5 million-book archive kinda directly against the Amazon Kindle e-reader.

Started in 2004 as Google Print, the main aim of Google Books is to collect in one place as many out-of-print and rare publications as possible–essentially acting as a massive searchable repository of historic writings. The books are scanned (using an automated scanner like the Kirtas device pictured, right) and an optical character recognition system digitizes the text. While the collection “doesn’t include a lot of recent popular titles,” Google notes it’s “a great selection of classic stories that stand the test of time.”

The print database has got massive potential as a research resource for academics and curious readers, and as Google founder Sergei Brin himself put it: “We just feel this is part of our core mission. There is fantastic information in books. Often when I do a search, what is in a book is miles ahead of what I find on a website.” But the project has attracted much controversy over its potential for copyright violation–indeed, when a book has a questionable “out of print” status oversees, foreign visitors only get to read snippets of the scanned information.

Now Google is bringing online mobile access to its Book Search database, meaning iPhone and G1 users can access those 1.5 million titles for free, at any time, turning the smartphones into e-readers.

But there’s already an e-reader that’s established its own market: Amazon’s Kindle. Does Google Books mean trouble for Amazon?

The two systems have very different agendas: Google’s appears to be philanthropic (despite the copyright issues), while Amazon sells access to digital copies of books through its paysite portal. The search engine company will instead make money by selling advertising space on the Book Search pages, although it apparently doesn’t expect to draw much of a profit form the scheme.