Watch Out Top Chef: Eric Ripert Goes Hollywood

Foodies know him as the four-star chef of Le Bernardin, reality TV junkies know him as the classy French soul on Bravo’s Top Chef, and the ad shop Anomaly, knows him, well, as The Brand Called Eric. Today, The Hollywood Reporter announced “Avec Eric,” a new HD TV series chronicling Eric Ripert’s culinary adventures in Italy, Northern California and New York, that will debut nationally on PBS in the fall. Anomaly, the ad shop-meets-IP-incubator we profiled in last year’s “50 Most Innovative Companies,” is the force behind the new series.