Bill Gates Sends Mosquitoes Into Crowd

Whether or not you think Bill Gates is a sadist probably has a lot to do with whether or not you’re a Vista user, but we can all agree that freeing a swarm of mosquitoes into an auditorium is downright cruel. Yet that’s just what Microsoft’s [ MSFT ] founder did yesterday at the ever-popular TED conference in California.

If you haven’t heard of the TED (Technology, Entertainment & Design) conference, do yourself a favor and click here. With a countless number of experts in sundry fields pouring their brains out every year, watching the TED talks online is a profoundly educational (and addictive) experience.

In any case, Gates has been thinking a lot about mosquitoes since he retired from Microsoft to pursue philanthropy full-time. He brought a live batch of the annoying bugs to TED to send a message to the audience members, most of whom are prominent academics, artists, and politicians. In his own words: “Malaria is spread by mosquitoes. I brought some today…. There’s no reason that only poor people should be infected.”

That last part was a dark joke–spokespeople for the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have confirmed that the mosquitoes Bill brought were malaria-free–but the stunt was clever for more than one reason. For one, Americans are unusually unaware of the danger of mosquito-borne viruses, because many of us live in temperate climates where mosquitoes only breed a few months out of the year. Not only that, we hide from them in climate-controlled, air-conditioned homes and cars, and fend them off with readily-available sprays, candles, and propane-powered things.

Gates has taken on malaria as a personal charge. He announced in September that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation would provide $169 million to help develop a vaccine for the disease, through the PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative.

But as Bill Gates well knows, malaria is contracted by up to half a billion people each year, and about two million of those people die from it. Most of these people aren’t “people” at all, but young children living in the sub-Saharan region of Africa. The U.S., by comparison, has bout 1300 malaria cases each year, and about eight deaths. About 40% of the world’s populace lives in a place where malaria is a concern, and the disease is ranked as the fourth-biggest killer of children in developing countries.