Renewable Energy Technology Conference & Exhibition

Ah, Vegas: the lights! The millions of sparkly, shiny, it-looks-like-it’s-day-even-at-night lights! Sin City’s electrical consumption means about 1.2 million metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year, which makes it the perfect place to explore the promise of renewable energy. Sessions on green jobs and eco-driven venture capital have been added in anticipation of the new management in the White House, specifically that $150 billion investment in renewables that Barack Obama touted during his campaign. That’s change the renewable-energy industry wants to believe in — and cash in on. — Sara D. Anderson