Ah, Vegas: the lights! The millions of sparkly, shiny, it-looks-like-it’s-day-even-at-night lights! Sin City’s electrical consumption means about 1.2 million metric tons of CO2 emissions per year, which makes it the perfect place to explore the promise of renewable energy. Sessions on green jobs and eco-driven venture capital have been added in anticipation of the new management in the White House, specifically that $150 billion investment in renewables that Barack Obama touted during his campaign. That’s change the renewable-energy industry wants to believe in — and cash in on. — Sara D. Anderson
Wed, February 25
Charge Up
Renewable Energy Technology Conference & Exhibition
Las Vegas
